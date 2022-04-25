An alarming number of Montreal restaurants and grocery stores were handed out some unappetizing fines last month.

According to the City of Montreal’s Liste des contrevenants condamnés, seven eateries in Montreal were given fines for containing “animals, insects, and rodent excrement.”

Of all seven spots, Raja Restaurant alone had three excrement-related fines, totalling $6,200. The Indian restaurant on Decarie was first issued the fines in July, September, and November of 2019. The City’s “judgement date” happened on March 1, 2022.

Here’s which other restaurants, grocery stores, and butchers received excrement-related fines in March 2022:

RAJA RESTAURANT – Restaurat, March 1, 2022 1151 Boulevard Decarie

MARKET FRUITERIE CITE – Grocery store, March 15, 2022 7427 Avenue Harley

KIEN VINH GROCERY – Butcher/Grocery, March 16, 2022 1062 Boulevard St. Laurent

NANTHUS KITCHEN – Restaurant, March 21, 2022 6953 Avenue Victoria

WAL-MART – Retail store, March 8, 2022 3820 Boulevard from Côte-Vertu

LOUISE MENARD MARKETS INC. – Grocery store, March 18, 2022 865 Rue Sainte-Catherine Est

QIN CHAOXI – Grocery store, March 15, 2022 3100 Rue Hochelaga



A full list of Montreal violations at eateries can be found online.