Alarming number of Montreal restaurants fined for having "insect and rodent excrement"
Apr 25 2022, 3:23 pm
An alarming number of Montreal restaurants and grocery stores were handed out some unappetizing fines last month.
According to the City of Montreal’s Liste des contrevenants condamnés, seven eateries in Montreal were given fines for containing “animals, insects, and rodent excrement.”
- You might also like:
- 5 major fast food announcements in Canada that you may have missed
- A hilarious mathematical feud between a TikToker and Tim Hortons is going viral
- Popular fast-food breakfast menus ranked from worst to best
- 16 meals in Montreal that you have to eat at least once
Of all seven spots, Raja Restaurant alone had three excrement-related fines, totalling $6,200. The Indian restaurant on Decarie was first issued the fines in July, September, and November of 2019. The City’s “judgement date” happened on March 1, 2022.
Here’s which other restaurants, grocery stores, and butchers received excrement-related fines in March 2022:
- RAJA RESTAURANT – Restaurat, March 1, 2022
- 1151 Boulevard Decarie
- MARKET FRUITERIE CITE – Grocery store, March 15, 2022
- 7427 Avenue Harley
- KIEN VINH GROCERY – Butcher/Grocery, March 16, 2022
- 1062 Boulevard St. Laurent
- NANTHUS KITCHEN – Restaurant, March 21, 2022
- 6953 Avenue Victoria
- WAL-MART – Retail store, March 8, 2022
- 3820 Boulevard from Côte-Vertu
- LOUISE MENARD MARKETS INC. – Grocery store, March 18, 2022
- 865 Rue Sainte-Catherine Est
- QIN CHAOXI – Grocery store, March 15, 2022
- 3100 Rue Hochelaga
A full list of Montreal violations at eateries can be found online.