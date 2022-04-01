Montreal is getting a brand new Walmart superstore

A new, state-of-the-art Walmart Supercentre is officially coming to Montreal’s Marché Central.

According to a press release, the 140,000 sq ft store will feature “sustainable features,” including a 125,000 sq ft green roof.

It was also announced that the new Walmart Canada branch is part of the retailer’s larger commitment to the Montreal area.

“Montreal is an extremely important market for us and we’re incredibly excited to be growing in Quebec and offering even more shopping options for our customers,” says Cyrille Ballereau, Walmart Canada Regional Vice President for Quebec.

This commitment includes remodeling stores with a sustainable focus in mind. The company says that the Walmart Marché Central Supercentre will have a number of new features, including;

Lavatories, urinals, and water closets with ultra-low flow.

Low VOC coatings and recycled content in building materials.

Implementation of rain gardens within the parking area to manage water on-site (bio-retention).

Revegetation of the site for the reduction of heat island effect (bio-diversity).

Prioritization of active travel methods via safe and continuous pedestrian courses as well as the implementation of a cycling network (active mobility).

Integration of additional electric vehicle charging stations.

At the new Marché Central location, Walmart will hire roughly 300 people and invest approximately $20 million in renovations. The store is set to open in the summer of 2023.