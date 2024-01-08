Alouettes player is leaving Montreal to sign with NFL team

The Montreal Alouettes are saying goodbye to a key piece of their championship-winning roster.

Less than two months after winning the Grey Cup with the Als, wide receiver Austin Mack has been given the opportunity to once again take his talents to the NFL.

It was revealed Monday that the 26-year-old has signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Congratulations, Austin! Thank you for everything you did for us in 2023,” the Alouettes wrote in an X post.

Félicitations, Austin! Merci pour tout ce que tu as fait pour nous en 2023❤️ https://t.co/ydO4sq7xhi — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) January 8, 2024

Mack, who was named an East Division and CFL All-Star, made 78 receptions for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns this past season for Montreal.

During the Alouettes’ unexpected playoff run, the Indiana native made 13 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns, including a 104-yard performance to help Montreal secure their first Grey Cup since 2010.

In previous NFL stints, Mack has also spent time with the New York Giants (2020), Tennessee Titans (2021), and the San Francisco 49ers (2021-22).