Montreal Alouettes fullback and former teacher Christophe Normand is facing two charges of child luring, according to a report from Quebec-based publication La Voix de l’Est.

The offence alleges 30-year-old Normand was luring a minor under the age of 16 for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The Bromont native is accused of communicating electronically with the minor in order to ease the commission of an offence of a sexual nature, says the publication, citing Normand’s charge sheet.

The offence allegedly occurred near August 9 in Bromont.

Normand was arrested by Quebec provincial police at his Eastman home on Thursday morning. He appeared in court and pleaded not guilty before being released on conditions.

The 30-year-old is now prohibited from being in the presence of minors (unless in the company of another responsible adult) and is not allowed to use the internet, or communicate with the plaintiff.

In a Friday morning statement shared on Twitter, the Alouettes said they have been “made aware of the allegations” regarding the fullback and take the matter seriously.