FBI terrorism tip led to arrest of 18-year-old Montrealer

On Thursday morning, RCMP officers arrested an 18-year-old Ville St. Laurent resident on terrorism allegations.

According to a news release, the suspect, who has been identified as Mohamed Amine Assal, was taken into custody based on intelligence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the RCMP, this police operation was “aimed at disrupting the suspicious activities of Mr. Assal and ensuring he undertakes to keep the peace pursuant to section 810.011 of the Criminal Code.”

The RCMP had good reason to be concerned that a person might commit a terrorism offense after the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) carried out a brief investigation. All of the evidence will be examined as the investigation continues. Charges may be brought later.

Assal will appear by videoconference sometime on Thursday.