Outdoor mini golf in Montreal in December? On ice? It doesn’t get much more Canadian than that.

Frozen Fairways is coming to Fairview Pointe-Claire this December, bringing Quebecers a chance to practice their putting with a twist.

Trade in your golf club and ball for a hockey stick and puck, and play through 9 festive holes at the shopping centre whose outdoor course features nine holes on artificial ice.

From December 10 to 15, Quebecers can safely take part in the holiday mini-putt experience on ice, offering a unique new sport to try this month.

Each hole offers fun Canadian twists, such as beloved activities like hockey and curling, and cultural staples like icing fishing, and sugar shacks.

Frozen Fairways costs $5 to reserve your tee time, and participants can book their time slot online starting November 5. The best part is, you’ll be doing some good as you enjoy the game, with all proceeds from ticket sales donated to local charities.

The frozen golf game is only around for five days, so make sure you reserve your spot ASAP to try out this very Canadian activity.

Frozen Fairways

When: December 10 to 15

Time: Various time slots available; reserve yours online now

Where: 6801 Trans-Canada Hwy, Pointe-Claire

Cost: $5 to reserve your tee time