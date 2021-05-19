Loser of Leafs-Canadiens series to fly rival flag at city hall

Nothing says springtime in Canada like NHL playoffs.

There are a few things you can expect every year: The roar of the fans yelling at TVs heard in neighbourhoods across the country or children playing road hockey in the jerseys of their favourite star players.

But the most beloved tradition of all is municipal politicians throwing down a bet with mayors of their opponent’s city.

Toronto’s John Tory and Montreal’s Valérie Plante announced Wednesday the latest edition of the famed friendly wager, with the stakes being fourfold for the losing side.

The losing city/mayor will have to:

fly the opposing team’s flag at their city hall

make a $500 charitable donation to the other team’s foundation

send the winner either a Montreal smoked meat or peameal sandwich

send the winner a selection of local beer.

It’s the first time in 42 years that the @MapleLeafs and @CanadiensMTL have faced off in the @NHL playoffs. Happy to have agreed to a bet with Montreal Mayor @Val_Plante!#GoLeafsGo pic.twitter.com/Ijo4jaCTFe — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 19, 2021

Plante shared the news in French below.

Les @CanadiensMTL et les @MapleLeafs de Toronto ne se sont pas affrontés en séries depuis 1979. Cette rivalité historique promet de revivre lors de leur premier match des séries, demain soir. Mon collègue John Tory et moi en avons profité pour faire un pari amical. 🏒 #polmtl pic.twitter.com/ylFWQO031R — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 19, 2021

Toronto and Montreal begin their best-of-seven series Thursday evening, with the division-leading Leafs being a heavy favourite over the fourth-seeded Canadiens.