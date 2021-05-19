SportsHockeyMaple LeafsCanadiens

Loser of Leafs-Canadiens series to fly rival flag at city hall

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
May 19 2021, 11:58 am
Loser of Leafs-Canadiens series to fly rival flag at city hall
Dennis Coderre, John Tory/ Twitter

Nothing says springtime in Canada like NHL playoffs.

There are a few things you can expect every year: The roar of the fans yelling at TVs heard in neighbourhoods across the country or children playing road hockey in the jerseys of their favourite star players.

But the most beloved tradition of all is municipal politicians throwing down a bet with mayors of their opponent’s city.

Toronto’s John Tory and Montreal’s Valérie Plante announced Wednesday the latest edition of the famed friendly wager, with the stakes being fourfold for the losing side.

The losing city/mayor will have to:

  • fly the opposing team’s flag at their city hall
  • make a $500 charitable donation to the other team’s foundation
  • send the winner either a Montreal smoked meat or peameal sandwich
  • send the winner a selection of local beer.

Plante shared the news in French below.

Toronto and Montreal begin their best-of-seven series Thursday evening, with the division-leading Leafs being a heavy favourite over the fourth-seeded Canadiens.

DH Toronto StaffDH Toronto Staff
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT