Le Warehouse is giving Montreal the best patio experience this summer

It’s summertime in Montreal, which means it’s time to throw those down jackets away and luxuriate on the hottest newly reopened patio for fun and refreshments at Le Warehouse.

A shiny new addition to the patio scene, Le Warehouse on Rue Crescent and L’Entrepôt on Mont-Royal Est have newly built patios for you to enjoy their super affordable food and drinks this season.

Open from 11 am until the late hours of 3 am, both locations will be hosting daily happy hours — known as power hours — with deals from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Guests can expect Power Hour drink deals starting at $4.95, on top of rotating daily specials and Monthly Feature Cocktails, like the Warehouse Margarita (with an inverted Corona!).

And as always, you’ll be able to indulge on the regular menu at affordable prices, as all food items are under $10.

These reopened patios are also the perfect place to snap a pic for the gram with a drink from Le Warehouse’s new summer drink menu, like the Gin & Coffee Tonic, Kentucky Buck, Swedish Fish, or, for the more adventurous, the Inception Bomb.

With a handful of locations in Quebec and many more across Canada, you can also party it up with your favourite drinks and affordable food at the Montreal Saint-Laurent Warehouse too, where they host “Staff night” every Monday, with drinks starting at only $3.50.

The perfect time to visit these new patios was when they opened, and the second-best time is right now. To learn more, check out Warehouse’s website for the complete menus and follow along on Instagram for Le Warehouse or L’Entrepôt.