Montreal’s premier country music festival announces two superstar headliners

Montreal is officially a country music town.

After a successful run this past summer, LASSO Montreal has announced that the festival will return next August for an even bigger hoedown. They also revealed two major headliners for next year’s celebrations.

According to festival organizers, both Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton will headline shows on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, respectively. The two will be accompanied by a range of supporting acts from all corners of the country music scene.

Brown, a Georgia native, is the first artist to have simultaneous Number Ones on all five main Billboard country charts at the same time. Meanwhile, Stapleton will close out the festival as he gears up for a sold-out Bell Centre show in September.

Montreal’s Espace 67 festival site on Île Sainte-Hélène will once again be home to the massive festival which drew crowds of over 35,000 people in its inaugural year.

“Montreal has always been a music city, but this city is clearly now a country capital as well,” said Nick Farkas, senior vice-president of booking, concerts and events at Evenko in a statement. “Last year’s kickoff edition of LASSO was a revelation and a hell of a good time! We can’t wait to do it again.”

While more acts and festival details will be announced in the new year, tickets for LASSO 2023 will go on sale here on December 12.