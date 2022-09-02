A unique gastronomic experience is coming to Montreal

Food lovers listen up: there’s an upcoming event where you can sample the latest gastronomic creations from some of Montreal’s most celebrated chefs in decadent surroundings while sipping crisp champagne — sounds appealing doesn’t it?

La Tablée Ephémère X Veuve Clicquot is a three-week gourmet dining experience that embraces champagne brand Veuve Clicquot’s “joie de vivre” while raising funds for La Tablée des Chefs — a charitable organization whose mission is to feed people in need and develop culinary education for younger people.

To celebrate its 250-year anniversary, Veuve Clicquot is hosting this unique dining experience from September 7 to 25, featuring original menus of exclusive wine-food pairings created by some of the city’s top chefs. Diners will be treated to specially curated experiences on an unforgettable terrace at 465 McGill Street — designed by renowned interior decor and architecture agency, Madame Bombance.

“To celebrate the 250th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot with food lovers we’ve created an unforgettable dining experience with some of Montréal’s top chefs to develop menus that pair well with Veuve Clicquot’s champagne range,” said Veronique Gonneville, communication director for Veuve Clicquot, in a press release. “Montreal is a special city to Veuve Clicquot House and we are excited to bring this year’s champagne moment [that’s] meant to be savoured to the city.”

“Unforgettable dining experience”

Francis Blais, co-founder of Menu Extra, the first Quebecer to win Top Chef Canada in 2020, and former chef at some of the greatest restaurants in Montreal (Maison Boulud and Le Mousso), Copenhagen (Kadeau), the Faroe Islands (Koks), and Berlin (Ernst) will be the first chef to treat diners, from September 7 to 10.

Theo Lerikos is the executive chef and co-owner of Tuck Shop, which he opened with his partners Jonathan Metcalfe and Amelia Stines in the trendy Montreal borough of St. Henri in 2010. His menus are known for featuring composed but comforting dishes, combining flavours and textures that are sure to please all palates. Lerikos will cater to La Tablée Ephémère X Veuve Clicquot diners from September 14 to 17.

Danny Smiles — executive chef at Willow Inn, season one winner of Iron Chef Canada, and co-star of the food network’s Chuck & Danny’s Road Trip — will curate the menu from September 21 to 24. His vast culinary experience includes nine years as chef de cuisine and co-owner of the much celebrated Montreal restaurant, Le Bremner — plus he has worked with chefs from around the world.

A spectacular Sunday brunch menu will be curated by chefs Raegan Steinberg and Alex Cohen, founders of Arthur’s Nosh Bar which specializes in Ashkenazi Jewish recipes with a Moroccan twist.

Created in partnership with A5 Hospitality, a leading player in Montreal’s hospitality industry for over 15 years, La Tablée Éphémère X Veuve Clicquot offers three gastronomic experiences: dinner service taking place Wednesday to Saturday, Saturday late afternoon champagnes served à la carte with a chef’s platter, and a weekly Sunday brunch.

To reserve a table or to learn more about this unique dining experience, check out the La Tablée Ephémère X Veuve Clicquot’s website.

As always, please remember to enjoy drinks responsibly.

When: September 7 to 25 (dinner service Wednesday to Saturday, Saturday late afternoon champagnes served à la carte with a chef’s platter, and a weekly Sunday brunch)

Where: 465 McGill Street

Price: Brunch starts at $55 and dinner starts at $175 — Proceeds go to La Tablée des Chefs