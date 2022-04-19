Step up your Instagram game at this thematic new selfie studio in Montreal

If you’re looking to step up your social media game, there’s an Instagram-worthy new selfie studio opening up in Montreal this month.

Le Saint-Motel, a multi-sensory studio in the heart of Montreal, is offering 13 captivating themed rooms inspired by the city’s iconic artistry.

The venue will offer guests a hands-on photo experience and will also offer the likes of Marisa Parisella, Le Saint-Motel’s in-house photographer, so you can get a professional Insta-worthy shoot.

Inspired by “selfie museums” and creative art spaces that have popped up across the United States, Le Saint-Motel is a “local-flavoured take” on the concept, says the venue’s website.

Le Saint-Motel describes a selfie studio as a place where “you and your friends become your own personal photographer! Each room is perfectly designed for cellphone and professional photography, with balanced lighting and photography accessories.” Each room has a distinctive theme that gives guests “total creative independence.” The venue says it’s “almost impossible to take a bad picture!”

Parisella says the experience puts the “artistic direction in your hands.”

One-hour tickets cost $30 per guest and the venue can be rented out for events, corporate gig, and bachelor/bachelorette parties starting at $300.

Themed rooms include the “Expo 67 and the Montreal Olympics” room, “The Red Room 2.0,” “The Pool,” “Wonderland,” “The Goth Vs Princess Room,” “The Plushies Wall,” and “Enchanted Garden,” among others.

Speaking with Daily Hive, the co-owner of Le Saint-Motel says the Montreal ball pit definitely has potential to be the most popular themed room. “I think it touches on all the things we love about Montreal. The windows represent our love of the city’s gothic architecture, the suspended balls are the actual ones from the iconic installation in The Village, the pool shape is a heart for the logo of Montreal, and of course the Farine Five Roses and city skyline.”

Le Saint-Motel opens to the public on Saturday, April 30 at 4000 rue Saint-Ambroise from 11 am to 6 pm every day.