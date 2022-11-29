A first-timer’s guide to celebrating the holidays in Toronto

Classics are classics for a reason — and in Toronto, there are plenty of holiday staples people flock to every year.

Your holidays are already busy enough, so instead of looking for the latest activities to do during December, just put on your holiday sweaters, grab a hot chocolate, and join the fun crowds of people filled with out-of-town in-laws looking for a good time.

Whether you’re coming to Toronto for the first time or looking to take your relatives to the classic spots, here is a guide to all the quintessential holiday events in the Six.

Visit the classic Toronto hot -spots

Honestly, can you say you’ve been to Toronto without taking a picture of the CN Tower? And with the city decked out in festive string lights, there’s no better time to snap a pic from atop this iconic tower than during the holidays.

The city is also full of other landmarks that love to dress up for the holiday season. Some of the musts include taking in the greats at the Hockey Hall of Fame or lacing up yourself to skate at Nathan Phillips Square while grabbing a photo of the vibrant Toronto sign.

If you’re looking for a little extra incentive, signing up for Destination Toronto’s mobile-exclusive passport, Pass TO Savings, will give you extra deals on all the quintessential Toronto stops.

Indulge in the city’s restaurant and bar scene

There’s no doubt Toronto is packed full of amazing restaurants — they have the MICHELIN Stars to prove it.

While treating yourself to a nice meal at a place like Quetzal or Alo is highly recommended, there are plenty of holiday pop-ups around December, like Fairmont Royal York’s The Thirsty Elf, where you can grab some exclusive holiday drinks in an over-the-top setting.

Civil Liberties is hosting its annual pop-up cocktail bar, Miracle, right at Ossington and Bloor Street this year. With $1 of every drink sold donated to Nellie’s Shelter, an organization providing shelter, education, and advocacy for women and children in the GTA, and select nights featuring the Christmas with the Queens drag show, Miracle is a must for anyone looking to get the full Toronto experience.

The Distillery Winter Village is one of the most iconic holiday events in Toronto — so much so that Santa would put us on the naughty list if we didn’t add it to our guide.

A segment of the city rich with history and culture, every year, the Distillery District lines its cobblestone streets with beautiful outdoor holiday decor and lights — with the centrepiece being a stunning, 50-foot-tall White Spruce Christmas tree that you’ve got to see to believe.

Expanding the already vibrant shops in the area with outdoor booths, they also have bands of merry carolers leading sing-alongs through the area, along with a variety of live entertainment. You can even find Santa’s elves spreading more holiday cheer.

While you might get busy and forget to set up your decorations until mid-December, Toronto’s businesses host a variety of ceremonies to highlight the new holiday looks.

Kicking off with their Holiday Magic event, Yorkville Park will be lit up starting November 26, lighting up the trees along Bloor Street to keep that holiday cheer going. The area also sets up Urban Campfire Benches on Bloor Street between Church Street and Avenue Road — with 60 benches resembling campfires that light up when in use.

Display windows around this city will also be transformed into picturesque holiday scenes, with Hudson’s Bay, Holt Renfrew, and Fairmont Royal York being prime stops. You can also find great lighting displays in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Financial District, and Yonge-Dundas Square.

Casa Loma always puts up awe-inspiring lighting displays, and you’re able to get 10% off your visit if you use Destination Toronto’s free mobile-exclusive passport — Pass TO Savings.

While the Distillery Winter Village is one of the city’s holiday mainstays, Toronto has no shortage of pop-up markets to help you get those last-minute gifts — with arts markets popping up in three Toronto neighbourhoods: Riverside, The Danforth and The Junction.

North America’s largest shipping container market, Stackt Market, for their Holiday Hills event from November 18 until December 31 — featuring workshops, concerts, a Ferris wheel, and games.

If you’re in Toronto during the last week of November or the beginning of December, the One Of A Kind craft fair will be happening until December 4. If you’re planning on coming later in December, Nathan Phillips Square also has its Holiday Fair in the Square featuring some of the city’s best small businesses from December 2 to 23.

To discover more about what Toronto has to offer during the Holidays, check out Discover Toronto’s free Pass TO Savings — a mobile-exclusive passport. Users can get up to 20% off of some of Toronto’s best attractions and experiences.