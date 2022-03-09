NewsWeather

Not spring yet: Snowstorm, freezing rain warning for Montreal this weekend

Mar 9 2022, 9:43 pm
Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

While the return of daylight saving time is usually an indicator that spring is on the horizon, Eastern Quebec’s latest weather warning would say otherwise.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says a snowstorm may be in sight for the weekend in the following areas:

  • Châteauguay – La Prairie area
  • Laval area
  • Longueuil – Varennes area
  • Montréal Island area

Along with significant snowfall amounts, strong to high winds, and visibility reduced to zero, Eastern Quebec could also see more rain and freezing rain over the weekend.

“Be prepared for changing and rapidly deteriorating driving conditions,” reads the Environment Canada alert. “Road closures are possible.”

For weather warning updates, be sure to monitor Environment Canada.

