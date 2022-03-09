While the return of daylight saving time is usually an indicator that spring is on the horizon, Eastern Quebec’s latest weather warning would say otherwise.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says a snowstorm may be in sight for the weekend in the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Along with significant snowfall amounts, strong to high winds, and visibility reduced to zero, Eastern Quebec could also see more rain and freezing rain over the weekend.

“Be prepared for changing and rapidly deteriorating driving conditions,” reads the Environment Canada alert. “Road closures are possible.”

For weather warning updates, be sure to monitor Environment Canada.