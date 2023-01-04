"Icy, slippery and hazardous": Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal

On the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm that paralyzed Quebec for days, some parts of the province have been met with a freezing rain warning.

On Wednesday Environment Canada published a weather alert for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The freezing rain warning predicts that “ice accretion amounts of 2 to 5 mm are expected beginning Wednesday evening.” As temperatures return to the freezing mark, the rain has the capacity to make highways, roads, and walkways “icy, slippery and hazardous.”

As a result, Environment Canada suggests people postpone any non-essential travel “until conditions improve” as there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.

To monitor alerts, updates, and forecasts, be sure to visit the Environment Canada website.