"Icy, slippery and hazardous": Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal
On the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ice storm that paralyzed Quebec for days, some parts of the province have been met with a freezing rain warning.
On Wednesday Environment Canada published a weather alert for the following areas:
- Châteauguay – La Prairie area
- Laval area
- Longueuil – Varennes area
- Montréal Island area
The freezing rain warning predicts that “ice accretion amounts of 2 to 5 mm are expected beginning Wednesday evening.” As temperatures return to the freezing mark, the rain has the capacity to make highways, roads, and walkways “icy, slippery and hazardous.”
As a result, Environment Canada suggests people postpone any non-essential travel “until conditions improve” as there may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.
To monitor alerts, updates, and forecasts, be sure to visit the Environment Canada website.