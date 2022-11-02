Coffee gratuit: You can get a FREE latte in downtown Montreal this week
There’s no denying the coffee culture in Montreal is arguably the best in the country. With droves of people flocking to cafes all day every day, how about nabbing a free cup of joe this week?
Especially one that caps off the workweek.
The fine folks over at Leaves House are giving out free lattes to “thank its lovely clientele” — isn’t that sweet?
Leaves House’s downtown location (1800 avenue McGill) is partnering with Bonsoy — a plant-based almond and soy beverage to dish out absolutely free Bonsoy lattes.
All you have to do is show up and ask for it — first come, first serve.
Leaves House says all free cups o’ joe will be made with plant-based milk alternatives from Bonsoy, either almond or soy.
Leaves House will be running its promotion on November 4 from 9 am to 4 pm.
Plus, the weather is expected to feel like 19ºC on Friday — can you think of a better way to kick off the weekend?
Free Leaves House lattes
When: Friday, November 4
Time: 9 am to 4 pm
Where: Leaves House, 1800 rue McGill
Price: FREE