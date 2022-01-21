Extreme cold warning for southern Quebec issued for Friday and Saturday

If you were looking to spend some much-needed time outdoors this weekend, you might want to hold off…

An extreme cold warning alert has been issued by Environment Canada for most of southern Quebec.

The greater Montreal area, including Châteauguay, Laval, and Longueuil can expect “extreme wind chills of -38°C to minus -40°C” throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada recommends people “cover-up” this weekend as frostbite can develop “within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

Montreal’s temperatures are set to hit their lowest point around 7:00 am on Saturday with a wind chill of -38°C.

Extreme cold warnings such as this one are only issued when temperatures or wind chill create an alarming health risk for conditions such as frostbite and hypothermia.

For updates, please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.