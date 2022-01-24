EventsConcerts

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Jan 24 2022, 7:35 pm
Dua Lipa apologizes to fans after postponing Montreal concert
Dua Lipa / Shutterstock

Dua Lipa announced on Twitter on Monday that she was postponing two Canadian tour dates for Montreal and Toronto that were originally scheduled for February.

In an apologetic message to fans, the 26-year-old pop star notified ticket holders that their passes would be “honoured for the new dates.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist was set to perform at the Bell Centre on February 22, followed by Scotiabank Arena in Toronto the following night. Lipa’s 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour was scheduled to make 28 stops across the US and Canada, including her first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Two out of three Canadian shows have been cancelled due to provincial COVID-19 rules regarding large gatherings. As of now, the singer’s April 1 Vancouver stop is still scheduled to take place.

Al Sciola
