Dua Lipa apologizes to fans after postponing Montreal concert

Dua Lipa announced on Twitter on Monday that she was postponing two Canadian tour dates for Montreal and Toronto that were originally scheduled for February.

My loves, I am sorry for any inconvenience, but my shows in Montreal & Toronto are being rescheduled to July 25th & 27th. All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. I’m sorry we have to wait a bit longer to sing and dance with each other live but I can’t wait to see you all! — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 24, 2022

In an apologetic message to fans, the 26-year-old pop star notified ticket holders that their passes would be “honoured for the new dates.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist was set to perform at the Bell Centre on February 22, followed by Scotiabank Arena in Toronto the following night. Lipa’s 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour was scheduled to make 28 stops across the US and Canada, including her first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Two out of three Canadian shows have been cancelled due to provincial COVID-19 rules regarding large gatherings. As of now, the singer’s April 1 Vancouver stop is still scheduled to take place.