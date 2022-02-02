Dialectica: the startup in Montreal that’s worth the hype

Dialectica is an international information services company that opened its first office in Canada just over a year ago and has already built a team of over 100 employees in Montreal.

In addition to a new office that opened in Vancouver last November, Dialectica has several other offices in the US and Europe. We spoke with some of Dialectica’s people to understand the hype behind the fast-growing business that aspires to double its Canada-based workforce in 2022.

While getting first-hand experience in the global business market and the numerous opportunities for growth within the company stood out for a number of team members, others referenced the high-energy workplace, people-oriented culture, and well-being program offered by Dialectica.

However, they all agreed what makes Dialectica an employer of choice is its unique ability to continuously build successful careers for its employees — by giving them the opportunity to learn and develop key skills such as communication, negotiation, and sales to project management and research excellence while working in a fun, rewarding environment full of talented people.

Marc-Henri Schoucair, an associate manager with Dialectica’s client service team, explains that the thing he would never change about the company is its culture. The company culture fosters collaboration and enables every team member to become highly flexible and adaptable by taking on responsibilities early on and leading their own team a year after joining Dialectica.

Dialectica’s client service team is the epicentre of the business and it consists of several sub-teams. When the world’s leading investment and consulting companies and the largest global enterprises are faced with making strategic decisions around a new market or a potential acquisition — or when they seek any advice from vetted experts — Dialectica’s client service team enables them to collect real-time information and market insights from industry experts.

As an example, if a leading basketball team in the US wants to explore the opportunity to enter the esports market, Dialectica’s client service team can help inform that decision. They first develop a robust business strategy by mapping out the key stakeholders of the industry, from game publishers to league organizers, e-teams, and so on, and facilitate interactions between those stakeholders and the basketball team — enabling its leadership to assess revenue potential, brand impact, and fan engagement.

Dialectica’s employees get exposure to many different industries from across the world, gain valuable knowledge, and learn how to work as team members and then as team leaders — positioning them to become entrepreneurs and business leaders in the future.

Marc Kiwan, an associate who joined Dialectica in late 2021, pointed out the company’s career growth journey was one of the key reasons that made him pursue a role with Dialectica. According to Kiwan, the company offers a fast career progression that gives its people an incentive to improve their skills and performance and advance their roles.

The first Montreal-based employees that joined Dialectica just over a year ago are already building, training, and growing their own teams with mentoring and guidance from the more senior client service team members.

As Laura Debbane — an associate manager — notes, the day-to-day operations, learning and development, and rapid promotion opportunities of the client service associate program allowed her to proactively think about the leadership style she wants to adopt now that she’s building and growing her own team, and preparing for further opportunities within Dialectica’s fast-paced working environment.

Dialectica is a business that supports professional growth and offers numerous job opportunities for anyone interested in a business career. However, the company’s top secrets to success seem to be its fun work environment and its team-oriented culture.

According to Oliver Dabar, Dialectica associate manager, the team truly understands that happy people are more dedicated and passionate about their jobs. Dialectica provides its team members with a world-class experience through a well-being program that includes private health insurance, two flexible days per year, two volunteering days per year, monthly team bonding activities, and regular events sponsored by the company. It also includes regular healthy treats for all and an allowance program (up to $1,000 per employee per year) that enables employees to flexibly choose the well-being activities that work best for them.

Does this sound like your dream company to join? Well, you’re in luck as Dialectica is actively recruiting for over 100 client service associates and many more roles in its Montreal and Vancouver offices. Apply today via careers.dialecticanet.com.