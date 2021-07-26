Montreal startup hiring for exciting roles at its high-energy HQ

After living through a global pandemic, the importance of doing work that fulfills us has never been more apparent. Let’s face it: if we’re clocking up over 150 hours each month, it’s going to feel like a lot less when we enjoy each workday.

However, finding the right job can seem like an insurmountable challenge, especially if you don’t know where to start or the employers to look out for. Now, as the world reopens and possibilities for change are abundant, companies like Montreal startup Dialectica are preparing for continued growth.

The information services company innovates how business professionals share knowledge and gain access to primary research globally. Dialectica partners with the world’s leading investment and consulting companies, enabling them to collect real-time information and market insights from industry experts across markets, industries, and regions. In Montreal only, it currently has a team of 70, which is anticipated to double by the end of 2021 and grow to 500 professionals on staff in Montreal over the next five years.

As an award-winning company, Dialectica is dedicated to building future business leaders and has already attracted talent not only here in Montreal, but further afield too, counting over 400 employees across its offices in New York, Athens, and London. Dialectica was named as Europe’s Fastest-Growing Expert Network by the FT 1000: Europe’s fastest-growing companies report. And soon, you could be a part of the thriving Montreal-based headquarters now hiring for key positions.

If you’re looking for a diverse role that gives you the chance to be your personal best while helping shape the future of local economies around the world, Dialectica could have exactly what you’ve been searching for. With the company experiencing rapid growth, there are unlimited opportunities for development.

Your professional journey with Dialectica could start with you as the client service associate. This exciting position would see you work with some of the world’s leading investment and consulting firms as your clients, giving you exposure to international investments and the chance to interact with decision-makers in the business realm.

Picture this: one day, you’re tasked with assisting a strategy consultancy exploring the growth outlook for solar energy in the US, and the next, you’re connecting experts with a private equity firm to help the company better understand the Latin American telecommunications market.

Could you imagine this being just an average working day?

It’s worth noting that landing a client service associate position can help you develop new skills in areas including sales, client management, project and people management, and professional communications — all while unlocking competitive performance compensation.

Through Dialectica’s Associate program, you’ll be provided with the tools needed to be successful, working alongside and learning from team members who started in the same position as you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dialectica (@lifeatdialectica)

Within months of starting at Dialectica, you’ll own the relationship with investment and business decision-makers, ultimately becoming an essential partner for their primary research.

In this fast-paced role, your communication skills will serve you well and might even allow you to build and lead your own successful team of associates — in as little as 12 months — through Dialectica’s clear pathway. Your team could take on the delivery of your existing accounts as you grow your client database and open doors for further promotions.

That being said, a client service associate position is a wonderful entry-level role for anyone who aspires to work in a future leadership standing.

Curious to know what Dialectica’s work culture is like? The startup strives to deliver value to its customers in an innovative, creative environment that fosters inclusivity, teamwork, and empowerment among employees. As such, team members are encouraged to bring their full, authentic selves to work.

Anyone who thrives in a high-energy workplace will find themselves at home at Dialectica. But it’s not all work and no play; the startup organizes free winter and summer team bonding activities from yoga classes and happy hours to ice cream surprises and athletic events. There are tons of avenues to help you connect with and get to know your co-workers.

If you’re up for the challenge and eager to join the client service team at Dialectica, visit dialecticanet.com now to apply for what could be the role of your professional dreams.