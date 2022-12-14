How to soothe the cringe of the season at Jack Astor's

The holidays are the most magical time of year. With the twinkling lights, decorations, joy in the air, and all kinds of festivities, the season really is full of wonder.

But let’s be honest: from uncomfy family dinners to office parties you’d rather forget, sometimes even the most wonderful time of year can leave us feeling… some type of way.

Don’t let the cringe of the season get in the way of the holidays (and nights) you deserve this year — slip out of grandma’s hand-knit sweater and into a booth at Jack Astor’s.

Jack’s is always a great place to spend the holidays, with festive vibes and a wide variety of great food and drinks that cater to all tastes — and it’s the perfect way to escape from some of the more awkward yearly commitments.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up three of the most cringe-worthy moments this time of year can bring – and how you can avoid (or recover from) them with a fun-filled night out at Jack’s.

Embarrassing office Christmas party moments

At some point or another, many of us have woken up with a headache and half-formed memories of the night before that send us into a panic. Let’s just say it ain’t fun.

But there’s just something about making a fool of yourself at an office party that adds an extra layer of terror. Maybe you got a little flirty with a co-worker or danced on a table in front of your boss — and now you’re dreading that Monday morning all-staff.

The cure: Spill the tea at Jack’s

Odds are, you’re probably overthinking it (thanks, hangxiety). Nonetheless, situations like these call for an essential advice session with friends, which is the ideal excuse to get together and spill the tea. So round up your pals, head down to Jack’s, kick back in a cozy booth, and laugh it all off.

Forced family gatherings

We all love spending time with family members we don’t usually get to see, but sometimes

those big reunions come with just a hint of festive drama. Whether you’re being made fun of yet again for being single, or being roasted for the cooking disaster they’ll never let you live

down, sometimes the only thing on your wish list is to get out of the hot seat.

The cure: Plan a night out with your crew

After you’ve put in the work with your fam — it’s your time to eat, drink, and actually be merry. So head to Jack’s for a night out with your crew (aka the people you really want to be with) and surround yourself with good vibes and good food – you’ve earned it!

Holiday dinners that just don’t hit

Got a Christmas potluck coming up? It’s great when everyone helps out with the cooking but it goes without saying that not every dish can be an all-around crowd-pleaser. With stuffing as dry as the desert and soggy Brussells sprouts, sometimes, we’d rather just crush some craveable Jack’s faves.

The cure: Save some room for a juicy burger at Jack’s

Next time you find yourself chewing on some hella-tough turkey, feed it to the dog under the table and head to Jack’s to try out some of their delicious eats instead. From juicy burgers to loaded nachos and yummy garlic pan bread, there’s something to satisfy all taste buds.

Click here to find your nearest Jack Astor’s location and start planning your well-deserved evening out now.