Cole Caufield's parents had an adorable reaction to his first playoff goal

Well, we now know where Cole Caufield gets his signature smile from.

Paul and Kelly Caufield, parents of the young Montreal Canadiens star, made the trip down to Vegas to see their son play in Game 1 of the third round of the NHL playoffs.

It was a good investment, as the pair were rewarded with a second-period Caufield goal to cut the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-1.

Just look at those smiles! Like parents, like son!

Cole Caufield's parents celebrating his goal is the most adorable thing you'll see today. 🥰 #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/andhASaPfX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2021

Spitting image, no?

The video of the goal itself is here:

Caufield has quickly become one of the Canadiens’ most popular players since being drafted in the first round in 2019.

The Habs will need more than smiles to get back into the series, though.

Vegas poured it on with a pair of goals after Caufield’s and won a crucial first game by a 4-1 score. Game 2 goes tomorrow at 9 pm ET.