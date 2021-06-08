Check out how clear the water is at this river just outside Montreal (VIDEO)

If you’re in the mood for a little day trip out of Montreal while the weather is toasty, Bonaventure River in the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec has some seriously unbelievably clear water.

Tourism Gaspésie says Bonaventure River has “some of the clearest water in the world” and is the perfect activity for people looking to hop on a kayak, canoe, raft, or paddleboard and enjoy the great Quebec outdoors.

The tourist spot, called Cime Aventures, is 89 kilometres off the island and about two hours north of Montreal.

The 20-kilometre river trek takes about four to five hours and can be done without a guide, even for beginner canoers and kayakers.

Prices are $75.99 for adults, $67 for students, and $37 for children. Bookings are open from now until the end of September.

For clear water adventurists, the site also has a campground, restaurant, hotel, and spa for people looking to tackle the river over a few days.

Needless to say, the Cime Aventures might be something to add to your Montreal hot weather bucket list.