If you want to catch a Montreal Canadiens game in person, it’s going to cost you — even if you opt for the cheaper seats.

Between the price of tickets, parking, and beer, you’re better off filling your stomach with a quality, reasonably priced meal before the game instead of inhaling three hot dogs on the way to your seat.

With that said, here are eight quick and budget-friendly places to grab a bite before a Habs game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Station Des Sports (@station_sports)

Station des Sports is a massive diner that boasts an equally vast food menu, all for relatively cheap.

Their beer and spirit list won’t impress you but the number of televisions will. They have over 150 TVs in the restaurant and yes, that’s included the ones in the restrooms as well. If you’re looking to get into a real sporty state of mind before the game, grab a club sandwich, and get lost in all the sports at Station des Sports.

Address: 2051 Saint-Catherine Ouest (13-minute walk to the Bell Centre)

Pizza Dany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Buenaventura (@ryanbuenaventura)

Pizza Chez Dany is an impressively tiny spot. The pizza joint is slightly larger than the size of their pizza oven and they dish out bacon, pepperoni, cheese, and spinach slices. If you’re strutting downtown or need a quick boost before a Canadiens game, Chez Dany is tough to top.

Address: 1237 Rue de la Montagne (5-minute walk to the Bell Centre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Belle et La Boeuf (@labelleetlaboeuf)

La Belle & La Boeuf is a bar fused into a library and it’s absolutely gorgeous — just like their burgers.

LB&LB offers gourmet burgers and an array of signature cocktails at affordable prices. The bar is completely devoted to the Habs and offers solid deals on pitchers and cocktails before games.

The walk to the Bell Centre will do you good after devouring one of their hefty burgers.

Address: 1620 Saint-Catherine Street (12-minute walk to the Bell Centre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister Steer (@mister.steer)

Located in the heart of downtown, this vintage eatery has been offering delicious burgers and signature curly fries at a fair fee for 65 years.

Habs fans will also marvel at the restaurant’s walls which are adorned with photos of Les Glorieux over the years.

Address: 1198 St Catherine W (5-minute walk to the Bell Centre)



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawarmaz 🔥 (@shawarmaz_mtl)

This Peel street fast-food staple serves some of the best shawarma in town.

It’s also only a puck’s toss away from the Bell Centre, which means you can eat something good for a fraction of the price of Bell Centre concessions — with enough time to catch the pre-game warmup.

Address: 1205 Peel (three-minute walk from the Bell Centre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

Montreal’s favourite upscale food hall is packed to the brim with quick gourmet eateries.

Whether you want some authentic sushi, Neapolitan-style pizza, American BBQ, or just a nice cocktail, it’s all under the same roof at this Eaton Centre hotspot.

Address: 705 Sainte-Catherine Street W, (15-minute walk from the Bell Centre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye Olde Orchard (@yoopub)

With their beautiful exposed brick, birch tables, and kilt-wearing staff, Olde Orchard is your traditional Celtic-Irish pub. Its proximity to the Bell Centre makes it very busy during Habs games, but not overwhelming like the Bell Centre’s restaurant neighbours.

They offer all the conventional Irish beers and their food menu is classic tasty pub grub.

They’re popular for their wings, fish, curry, and bangers. If you’re looking for a similar vibe to what the Bell Centre will be for a Habs game, Ye Olde Orchard is for you.

Address: 1189 de la Montagne (three-minute walk to the Bell Centre)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Bar Crescent (@burgerbarcrescent)

Located in the heart of the ever-busy Crescent Street, Burger Bar is the perfect spot to head to before the game if you’re hungry and don’t want to eat again for the foreseeable future.

BB offers fantastic, majestic burgers at a reasonable price. Their “Hangover Burger” is an award winner but Burger Bar’s mac n’ cheese is good enough to consider changing their name.

Their full bar menu is also impressive, but not as much as their homemade cheese sticks.

Address: 1465 Crescent Street (8-minute walk to the Bell Centre)