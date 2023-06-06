CF Montreal player fined by MLS for hilarious dive

Every soccer match tends to feature at least a little bit of embellishment from players on both sides. For better or worse, it’s part of the game.

But every once in a while, we see a dive so ridiculous that we can’t help but shake our heads. That’s what occurred during an MLS game between CF Montreal and the Philadelphia Union over the weekend.

In the 88th minute, with his team down 3-0, Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic and José Martínez of Philadelphia got into a little collision. As Martinez hit the ground following a tackle orchestrated by Miljevic, he tapped his opponent in the chest.

Although Martinez’s swing barely grazed the Miami native, Miljevic fell to the ground — clutching his face.

The video replay of the embellished performance shows Miljevic rolling around the field as an official rushes over with a yellow card in hand.

Then, on Tuesday, it was announced that the MLS Disciplinary Committee the midfielder guilty of “simulation-embellishment.”

According to the league, Miljevic has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

As for Montreal, it finds itself in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of six wins, nine losses, and one draw. It faces the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Championship final at BC Place on Wednesday.