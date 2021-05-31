Cole Caufield isn’t helping dispel any rumours that he might actually still be in middle school.

The 20-year-old Montreal Canadiens forward, listed at just 5-foot-7 and known for his trademark smile, left teammate Joel Armia a nicely decorated locker ahead of Armia’s 28th birthday.

“Happy birthday !!!Army !!!” Caufield’s handwriting read, complete with a hand-drawn Finnish flag.

Oh, and you know, there’s also the biggest game of the two of their lives happening today, with Game 7 of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs happening at 7 pm tonight.

