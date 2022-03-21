After just four games with the Montreal Canadiens at the NHL level, Andrew Hammond has seen his time with the team come to an end.

In a move announced by the Canadiens in the final hour leading up to the NHL trade deadline, Hammond was sent to New Jersey for AHL forward Nate Schnarr. Hammond put up a 3-0-0 record in his four appearances in a Canadiens uniform, with a save percentage of .920.

Schnarr has 13 goals and 13 assists in 43 AHL games with the Utica Comets this season.

Hammond originally broke into the NHL as a cult hero with the Ottawa Senators in the 2014-15 season, putting up a .941 save percentage over his 24 games to lead the team to an unlikely playoff push. Now 34. Hammond’s appearances with the Habs this season were his first in the NHL since 2017-18 with the Minnesota Wild.

Montreal had originally acquired Hammond in February from Minnesota in exchange for Brandon Baddock.

