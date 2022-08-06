Canadiens' Suzuki offers jab at Leafs' playoff exit last season

Nick Suzuki knows where his loyalties lie when it comes to the Montreal Canadiens‘ biggest rivals.

In an appearance on the Habs Tonight podcast, Suzuki spoke about what it was like watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs with his Canadiens side out of the playoffs, amongst other topics.

Suzuki had 21 goals and 40 assists in 82 games in 2021-22.

Actually making the appearance alongside his mom, Amanda, the Suzukis were asked a number of off-the wall questions.

One such question presented the elder Suzuki if she’d rather see her son get into a fight or block a slapshot from former Montreal captain Shea Weber.

“I don’t want to see Nick get into a fight,” she said.

But her son had the opposite reaction.

“I’d rather fight than take a slapshot from Webby,” he replied.

Host Shayne Gaumond brought up a Suzuki shoving match with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza last season, but the Canadiens forward didn’t think a fight was ever actually close.

“I don’t think he really was gonna fight, just kind of jumping in for his teammate,” Suzuki said.

Suzuki was then asked what he thought of the Leafs’ playoff performance this year, where they fell in the first round to eventual Eastern Conference winners, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As you may have heard, the Leafs have yet to win a playoff series since 2004.

“First time I was cheering for Tampa,” Suzuki joked. “It was weird cheering for the team that beat you last year, but it turned out pretty good.”