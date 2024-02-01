Canadiens could get huge return for Monahan after recent Lindholm trade

The chances of the Montreal Canadiens receiving a hefty return in a potential Sean Monahan trade just went up.

Since the Calgary Flames dealt Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday for a package that included a first-round pick, a conditional fourth-round pick, two prospects, and forward Andrei Kuzmenko, the Canadiens now appear to have the top centre remaining on the trade market.

As a result, Habs fans have already started petitioning for general manager Kent Hughes to get a deal done as soon as possible

Sean Monahan just became the best centre available at the NHL trade deadline. Work your magic Kent Hughes 🪄 pic.twitter.com/pxkBIhJb1k — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 1, 2024

Smile if you have the best C on the market pic.twitter.com/0T2hNg6KXk — HFTV (@HFTVSports) February 1, 2024

As reports of different teams expressing interest continue to come in, the likelihood of the Canadiens acquiring a first-round pick (or more) for Monahan seems to be increasing.

While insiders say the New York Rangers have already expressed interest in the Brampton native, the Colorado Avalanche, who were reportedly interested in trading for Lindholm, could also enter the bidding war.

Netting 35 points on the year so far (the same amount as Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares), Monahan would be a welcome addition to multiple teams for a handful of reasons.

With a cap hit of less than $2 million, the 29-year-old is an affordable option for any contending team looking to go on a deep playoff run.

His faceoff-winning percentage of 55% also makes him reliable down the middle, with the option of slotting him in different spots up and down any given lineup.

With all that said, Montreal risks losing Monahan for nothing, given the fact that he’ll become a UFA this summer and has a long history of injuries behind him.

Before the Canadiens acquired him from the Calgary Flames in 2022, Monahan underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip in two straight seasons. He also had wrist surgery after the 2016-17 season, and four surgeries, one for his wrist, another for his groin, and two to repair hernias, before that.

Treading the line between maximizing his value and making a deal at the right time could prove to be a tricky manoeuvre.