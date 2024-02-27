Canadiens prospect Reinbacher could join Montreal's AHL affiliate in March

Selected fifth overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2023 Draft, defenceman David Reinbacher could soon be making his way over to North America.

But it’s complicated.

The Austrian blueliner is currently playing out the final days of his contract with EHC Kloten in Switzerland’s National League (NL). And given his club’s descent to the bottom of the standings, he may rejoin the Canadiens organization in the coming weeks.

With just three games remaining in Kloten’s season, Reinbacher could technically make his way to Laval Rocket, Montreal’s AHL affiliate, as early as March, depending on how the upcoming playoffs unfold.

As summarized in an article by Marc Dumont of MTL Hockey Now, this opens the door to multiple scenarios.

As things currently stand, Kloten and Ajoie, the two worst clubs in the NL, are likely going to face each other in a best-of-seven series to determine which club will face relegation to the Swiss League.

If Reinbacher’s club loses the series, he will likely be asked to remain in Europe for further relegation qualifications.

But since only some clubs in the second division Swiss League qualify for a promotion, relegation may be completely off the table, which would bring the 19-year-old to Quebec faster.

Confused yet? So are we.

In a recent interview with La Presse, Reinbacher said he is open to whatever the Canadiens have in store for him.

“Obviously, we all want to play in the NHL as quickly as possible. But it’s development,” he explained. “I am open to everything. It will be up to the club to decide.”

When asked if he plans to represent Austria at the Senior World Championship in May, Reinbacher seemed more intent on helping the Rocket, who are just five points out of a playoff spot.

“You always want to play for your country. But it will depend if Laval is in the playoffs. If so, I would like to play there too.”

Reinbacher, who was injured at the beginning of the season, has one goal and 11 points over 32 games with Kloten this season.