Canadiens' new multi-game ticket packages are selling out fast

Rather than buying tickets to one game, Montreal Canadiens fans now have the option to purchase them in packs of five, six, or even 10.

The Habs announced on Friday that their multi-game packages are now on sale. And some are already flying off the shelf.

Canadiens ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW! Enjoy the flexibility to choose from our 5-, 6- or 10-game packs. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 25, 2023

Here’s how it works.

Fans looking to buy a 10-game pass have a choice between four different game packs. Each pack gives you access to one preseason game and nine regular-season games. Multiple games in each pack fall on special event nights, which were also recently announced.

Those looking to spend a little less can opt for a five-game pass that includes four themed pack options: Original Six, O’ Canada, Weekend, and ’90s NHL Expansion.

There are also value packs that allow fans to save up to 20% on tickets.

Finally, Bell Centre goers have the option to build their own six-game plan from a select list of home games.

Although the packages were only recently announced, many 10 and five-game packs have already sold out, as indicated by the following seating and pricing chart:

Both Desjardins sections appear to boast the most popularity among buyers. Meanwhile, tickets for every package remain in the whites.

In order to meet demand, a maximum of four tickets will be sold per pack, and only one pack per account is allowed. Quantities are limited.

To learn more about game packs and/or purchase tickets of your own, you can visit the official Canadiens website.