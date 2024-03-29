Canadiens defender Guhle facing possible suspension for slash

The Montreal Canadiens could be without one of their key defencemen for a while.
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Friday that Canadiens blueliner Kaiden Guhle will have a hearing this afternoon for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during Thursday night’s game at the Bell Centre.
Montreal’s Kaiden Guhle will have a hearing today for slashing Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny.
The slash in question was not easy to catch during the game’s live broadcast.
However, an alternative angle shows the 22-year-old sitting on the bench and taking a whack at Konecny, who was on the ice.
Konecny could then be seen nursing his right hand as he skates towards the visitors’ bench.
Guhle was not issued a penalty on the play and finished the night with the second-highest TOI (22:54) among his teammates.
The Canadiens went on to win the game, their third victory in a row, by a score of 4-1.
