Canadiens defender Guhle facing possible suspension for slash

Mar 29 2024, 4:52 pm
Robert Edwards/USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens could be without one of their key defencemen for a while.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Friday that Canadiens blueliner Kaiden Guhle will have a hearing this afternoon for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny during Thursday night’s game at the Bell Centre.

The slash in question was not easy to catch during the game’s live broadcast.

However, an alternative angle shows the 22-year-old sitting on the bench and taking a whack at Konecny, who was on the ice.

Konecny could then be seen nursing his right hand as he skates towards the visitors’ bench.

Guhle was not issued a penalty on the play and finished the night with the second-highest TOI (22:54) among his teammates.

The Canadiens went on to win the game, their third victory in a row, by a score of 4-1.

