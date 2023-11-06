Former Canadiens goalie Halak getting a shot with new team via tryout

Montreal Canadiens fans probably remember Jaroslav Halak as the goalie who stole the show in the 2010 playoffs, leading the team on an epic run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Since then, the 38-year-old has worn many uniforms. And it looks like he could soon add another team to his list.

The Carolina Hurricanes PR department announced Monday that Halak will be joining the team on a free agent tryout. News of the veteran goalie’s arrival in Raleigh coincided with the revelation that the Hurricanes’ starting goaltender, Frederik Andersen, is currently dealing with a medical issue and undergoing evaluations.

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak is joining the Hurricanes as a free agent tryout. Frederik Andersen is dealing with a medical issue and undergoing evaluations. An update will be provided when available, but no further comment will be issued until that time. — Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) November 6, 2023

The team promised to provide an update on Andersen’s condition when available but will refrain from further comments until then.

Last season, Halak played 25 games for the New York Rangers, logging a 10-9-5 record with a goals-against average of 2.72 and a .903 save percentage, but entered the offseason without a contract.

With an NHL career spanning 17 seasons, including recent stints on the Vancouver Canucks and the Boston Bruins, the Slovakia native started his NHL journey back in 2006 with the Canadiens.

He spent his first four seasons in tandem with Carey Price but was traded after an impressive postseason performance that saw the Canadiens shock the hockey world and eliminate both the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Since then, Halak has also spent time with the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, and others.

Along with two William M. Jennings Trophy Awards, the NHL journeyman has netted impressive stats with a career goals-against average of 2.50 and a save percentage of .915 in 581 regular season games.