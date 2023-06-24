SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens fans troll Jets' Twitter for wishing Dubois a happy birthday

Jun 24 2023
The Winnipeg Jets’ social media team may regret sending out a tweet wishing Pierre-Luc Dubois a happy birthday on Saturday morning.

Though still technically a Jet, it has become quite clear that Dubois will be shipped out of town. The 25-year-old is set to become an RFA this summer and has reportedly let the Jets know he isn’t interested in signing an extension. Instead, he wants to be traded.

While Dubois has never said it out loud, the general consensus is that he wants to play for the Montreal Canadiens, and Habs fans know it. Immediately after the Jets sent out a happy birthday tweet to Dubois, they had all sorts of fun with their replies.

Assuming Dubois does get his wish, the Canadiens will be getting a very talented player. The third overall pick from the 2016 Draft suited up in 73 games this season, scoring 27 goals along with a career-high 63 points. There is some concern surrounding him, however, as he has already forced his way out of two organizations – the Jets and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

