Canadiens fans pack Toronto's Sports Card Expo to meet Carey Price

Carey Price may no longer be tending the net for the Montreal Canadiens, but there is no doubt that he continues to be a fan favourite.

Price, whose career is presumably over due to a knee injury, was signing autographs for Frameworth Sport at the Sports Card Expo in Toronto on Saturday afternoon. While the future Hall-of-Fame goaltender was expected to draw a crowd, it was still rather shocking to see just how many showed up for a chance to get an autograph from the 36-year-old.

Carey Price with a few fans here for his autograph at Toronto’s Sport Card Expo just now, for ⁦@FrameworthSport⁩. This is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/20iVGNnFMe — Dave Stubbs 🇨🇦 (@Dave_Stubbs) November 11, 2023

Price has been battling his current knee injury for the better part of two years. It limited him to just 25 appearances during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign, and saw him play in just five games in 2021-22. He has yet to formally announce his retirement, though that is likely due to his contract situation, as he has three years remaining on a deal that carries a cap hit of $10.5 million.

Beginning on Thursday night and continuing through Sunday, the Sports Card Expo is Canada’s largest and longest-running collectables show. There are several great athletes being featured at this year’s outing, including some other big hockey names in Dave Keon, Ray Bourque, Peter Forsberg, Brett Hull, Adam Oates, Wendel Clark, Doug Gilmour, Scotty Bowman, Marcel Dionne, Charlie Simmer, Dave Taylor, Pierre Turgeon, Mike Vernon, and Ryan Getzlaf.

A few current players will be at the event as well in Max Domi, Matthew Knies, and Joseph Woll. Perhaps the most exciting names of all who will be signing autographs are former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, as well as professional wrestler Ric Flair.