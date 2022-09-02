Canadiens tease new colour scheme that is confusing fans on social media

The Montreal Canadiens have one of the most classic colour schemes in sports: red, white, and blue.

So you can probably imagine the confusion this week where the Canadiens teased, uh, a purple and pink logo and colour scheme on social media.

Twitter reaction was mostly confused when the team was using it to market ticket sales for the season.

I'm not feeling these new colors.. pic.twitter.com/poL7WGcJDc — Gabe Foley (@FoleyMontreal) September 1, 2022

whatsup with that rebrand⁉️ — Top Shelf Elf‼️ (@TopTittyToffoli) September 1, 2022

@icethetics what do you think? RR? 3rd jersey? PR stunt? — PeeWaï Blanchard (@LailaGen) September 1, 2022

So @CanadiensMTL tell us yesterday they have Club 1909 member pre-sale today but don’t give us a time of day or any emails with code or explanation of how it will work? Not impressed….@ChantalMachabee https://t.co/7HYhIDDKVF — Ginette Reno (@RaymondBourque5) September 2, 2022

Reaction on a Reddit thread was also a little… confused.

User @CandymanHungus said: “Tron-themed game night confirmed. They will be playing under black lights. Rad.”

Then of course, there were a few jokes.

“Habs will host a rave every game night to distract from what’s happening on the ice,” user @Werty65432 commented. But user @Sushamiboy had the investigative glasses on to try to sort out what was going on.

If it was the dead summer period maybe I would read into this too much. Oh, we are in that period? Perfect!

This has many layers.

First, the old faces of the franchise are gone. No Price (he is out all season, makes sense), but also missing is Gallagher. It’s a very significant changing of the guard.

Note who is present on this: Suzuki and Caufield are the faces of the franchise going forward. It has been repeatedly said that Anderson was not going anywhere and is part of the core. Edmundson is the veteran leader that the new management is invested in.

Deep dive conspiracy statement: Suzuki is at the front so he has to be the next captain. Anderson and Edmundson will have the “A”. Caufield is our expected top goal scorer.

Other point to make note of, Slafkovsky is not on there. This is important because it does not set up the expectations that he will play in the NHL all year and it alleviates pressure.