Canadiens coach Ducharme sent home due to COVID "test irregularities"

Montreal Canadiens coach Dominque Ducharme has been sent home to self-isolate prior to the Habs’ Game 3 tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights due to COVID-19 “test irregularities.”

While the news was made available to the media, the Canadiens have yet to release an official public statement through their website or social media pages about Ducharme’s status for tonight’s game.

Ducharme was scheduled to speak on Zoom at 10:15 am ET but appears to have had complications with his most recent test. It is unclear exactly what those irregularities were or if any other members of the organization were affected.

Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reported Ducharme received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on June 9th.

Puck drop is set for 8 pm ET. More news is expected to come before then on Ducharme’s status.