Legendary Montreal coffee shop, Cafe Olimpico, is setting up shop in Toronto for the first time ever — but it won’t be here for long.

Since 1970, Cafe Olimpico has been steadily cementing its legend status in Montreal, now operating three locations in the city — but they’ve never dipped their toes into Toronto. Until this month, that is.

At the end of May, Cafe Olimpico is setting up its first-ever Toronto pop-up at the Tilley Endurables flagship to bring the exceptional coffee and convivial atmosphere the cafe is known for to the city.

People in Toronto will get their chance to experience the legendary Cafe Olimpico for themselves between May 17 and May 26 at the Tilley flagship, located at 61 Ossington Avenue.

Cafe Olimpico isn’t the only Montreal export that’ll be making an appearance in Toronto this month, though.

Of-the-moment Montreal sandwich shop, Bossa, which has been making a stir on social media lately for its absolutely stacked sandos, will also be making an appearance at Tilley alongside Olimpico on May 25 and 26.