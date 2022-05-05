Tech enthusiasts: This company is currently hiring for hundreds of positions

With today’s exigent importance of a strong work-life balance and the growing emphasis on the need for a hybrid workplace, many of us have started to really question the positions we’re in.

And as “The Great Resignation” continues, hearing of inspiring new job opportunities can provide some excitement and pose daydreams about what could be. For those of you tech-lovers who have avidly been scrolling LinkedIn for appealing postings, we have some exciting news for you: Bell Technical Solutions is currently hiring field service technicians across Ontario and Quebec — hundreds of these roles.

They’re looking to hire dedicated and customer service-oriented people — including those new to Canada and foreign workers with work permits.

Bell Technical Solutions is offering some competitive advantages, including compensation packages, paid training and tools, the option to receive a commission on sales, and an increased wage for every 1,040 hours of work completed. Additional perks include guaranteed hours, discounts on services, stock purchase options, union membership, immigration support for foreign employees, internal career advancement opportunities, and a company-provided smartphone and laptop.

As for the role itself, as a field service technician, you would be trained by the company in installing and servicing Bell’s home phone, internet and Fibe TV services. If you’re interested in applying, make sure you have a G2 driver’s license (or a Level 5 in Quebec) or higher, are comfortable working in various weather conditions, have the ability to climb ladders, and can lift up to 70 lbs.

Interested in kickstarting a new career? Check out the job posting on Bell Technical Solutions’ website here and apply for yourself.