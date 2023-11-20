Where, when, and how to watch the Alouettes' Grey Cup parade this week

Before shocking CFL fans and experts with a Grey Cup victory against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday, it had been a while since the Montreal Alouettes won it all — 13 years to be exact.

Upon scoring a touchdown in the final seconds of the game, football fans all over Quebec celebrated in unison as the Alouettes defied the odds to take home their eighth CFL championship.

As the team makes its way back to Montreal on Monday, many have already set their sights on the parade, something the city has not seen for quite some time from any of its major sports franchises.

Ahead of a “fan party,” the parade honouring the Alouettes’ Grey Cup win will begin at one of the Golden Square Mile’s busiest intersections this week.

Here’s how you can get in on the action and maybe even touch the historic trophy.

When

The Als will waste no time this year as fans unite to celebrate the team’s championship this Wednesday, November 22 at 11:30 am. All are welcome to soak in the atmosphere.

Where

The parade will kick off downtown, on the corner of Maisonneuve Boulevard and Crescent Street. Once it begins, the players, coaches, front office members, and the Cup, or course, will make a three-kilometre journey up towards Quartiers des Spectacles for the team’s official fan party.

How

The event is completely free to the public.

But since it will likely coincide with many people’s work and school schedules, those who cannot attend will be able to keep up with the action by tuning into TSN 690’s four-hour broadcast of the event, beginning at 10 am Wednesday.