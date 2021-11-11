Air Transat adds over 250 new weekly flight routes from Montreal, Quebec City, and Toronto

Air Transat is going to be expanding its flight program for Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City this summer.

The airline announced on Thursday it will be adding more than 250 weekly flights to 44 destinations for the summer of 2022.

It will gradually increase its service to Europe, strengthen its position in the United States, and offer a selection of flights to its “most popular South destinations.”

For the first time, Air Transat will offer flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

“We are actively rebuilding our network with a modern and versatile fleet that will enable us to meet the increased demand expected in 2022,” said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Transat. “We will be returning to almost all of the destinations served before the pandemic, in addition to offering Canadian travellers major new destinations.”

From Montreal, the airline will offer seven direct flights weekly to London-Gatwick and 14 to Paris. It also plans to restart operations to the French provinces, with service to Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, and Toulouse. A total of 19 European destinations will be accessible via direct service from Montreal, including a new route to Amsterdam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Transat (@airtransat)

Air Transat will also strengthen its presence from Jean Lesage Airport in Quebec City by offering exclusive non-stop flights to two European capitals: Paris and — for the first time — London.

From Toronto, in addition to 14 weekly flights to London, travellers will also be able to fly to 13 other European destinations in Croatia, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and the UK.

Air Transat will introduce a new direct service to California from Montreal with two weekly flights to San Francisco and three to Los Angeles. It will also intensify its service to Florida by operating flights between Montreal and Miami throughout the year, in addition to flying to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando from both Montreal and Toronto.

Travellers from Quebec City will now be offered direct flights to Fort Lauderdale year-round.

Air Transat will offer a selection of its most popular destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean out of Montreal, Quebec City, and Toronto.

The airline is also altering its domestic flight schedule for summer 2022 and will increase routes out of Montreal and Toronto to the following weekly flights.