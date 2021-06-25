7 conversations you should have before moving in with your partner

Taking the next step and moving in with your partner is one of the most exciting decisions you can make in a burgeoning relationship.

It’s a true sign of love and commitment, and an important milestone that should be cherished and celebrated. After all, you really have to like someone to feel gleeful at the prospect of spending all your time together (this is especially true during pandemic times).

But once you’re past the initial excitement of popping a bottle and browsing the IKEA catalogue, there are a few conversations you may want to consider having before the big move — ones that can save you a lot of undue stress.

While you may be under the impression that you know absolutely everything about your partner, sharing a space together means living on a whole new plane of intimacy — one in which quirks that once went unnoticed are suddenly clear as day.

Montreal couple — and new living partners — Anne-Catherine Leclerc and Ced Chabot describe moving in together as the natural next step in their relationship. ”Anne-Catherine recently moved in with me and my daughter Olivia — we were excited about that next chapter, and we knew we were ready to take the next step as a family,” says Cedrick Chabot.

So, if you’re ready to take the plunge and become full-time roomies with your partner (no matter how loudly they snore), do yourself a favour by securing the happiness of your future home with these healthy dialogues.

New space, who dis

First things first: take some time to reflect on what it is you both want in a new space. Is a home office a must? Should your new home be pet-friendly? Before moving in with your partner, assess what’s non-negotiable and what you’re willing to compromise on.

A solid secondary consideration is determining how you’d like to decorate and organize your shared home. Maybe you have similar styles — in which case decorating should be a breeze — or maybe you’re polar opposites. Find a way to create a balanced meld of your distinctive personalities so that your space reflects you both.

Coverage is key

While insurance may not be the first conversation to come to mind — it’s certainly one of the most important. If you and your partner plan on sharing a car, combining your valuables, or buying new things for your space, it’s worth reassessing your insurance coverage and seeing what is and isn’t covered.

Sharing in these tasks is just part of the joys of cohabitating, but checking them off your list will help you sleep easier at night. The good news is it doesn’t need to be painstaking. Sonnet has modernized and simplified the home and car insurance process, making it quick, easy and intuitive to get a quote, score the coverage you need, and get moving (literally).

“As we’ve learned, one of the most important considerations when taking that next step of moving in with someone is to make sure you’re insured. In all likelihood, your home and auto policies may well need updating,” says Anne-Catherine Leclerc.

Money, money, money

Let’s talk about moolah! Merging your homes is a great conversation starter for whether, or how, you plan to merge your finances. Things like discussing your salaries, budgets, debts, and savings goals will set your partnership up for financial success. In fact, Sonnet even has some resources for helping you create a budget that makes sense for you.

Another thing you may want to contemplate when moving in with your partner is how best to distribute everyday expenses, like rent or mortgage payments, groceries, internet, utilities, and subscription services. So long as you’re dispersing things in a way that allows you both to thrive financially, there are no wrong answers. Since Sonnet’s online quoting process is super accurate, you can get a clear picture of your premium, select coverage that will fit your budget, and plan accordingly.

More hands make less chores

While you’re on the topic of divvying up your financial responsibilities, why not take some time to talk about chore distribution? Let’s be real: no one loves doing housework, but everyone loves having a nice, clean home.

When it comes to cleaning house, we all have chores that we loathe and others that we tolerate — or, dare we say, even mildly enjoy. If the chores you dislike align with those your partner enjoys, you’ve hit the relationship jackpot. Everyone else: state your chore preferences and take turns doing the less enjoyable ones.

Daily rhythms

Everyone has their own rhythm. Whether you’re a night owl or an early bird, part of moving in with your partner means becoming attuned to their patterns and schedule.

Take some time to reflect on your personal routines and exchange your findings with your partner. Your schedules and rhythms are unlikely to completely line up, and that’s okay. What matters is that you each find time to do the things that are important to you without feeling stifled, but still manage to make time for one another.

