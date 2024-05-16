5 ways to experience the best of Cowichan based on your personality

The hustle and bustle of the big city can be intense — and sometimes a remote destination is just the thing you need to unwind. Well, if a vacation filled with relaxation and adventure is your thing, then the Cowichan region is calling your name.

Situated 45 minutes away from Victoria, the Cowichan region is packed with vibrant culture deeply connected to its natural environment that’ll have you soaking up a serene, calming vacation.

To help you take life at a slower pace and check out what the Cowichan region has in store for you, we’re jumping into awesome things to do based on your personality.

Water warriors

The Pacific Ocean never looks as good as it does on the spectacular Cowichan coastline — which connects you to surrounding islets, harbours, and secluded bays that’ll have boat lovers teeming with oceanic adventure.

The region is world-famous for its fly fishing, but you can also enjoy saltwater and lake fishing that’ll have you catching so well that you’ll be updating your profile pictures with your new pulls.

And we’re just dipping our toes into all the aquatic fun you can have in Cowichan — with plenty of options for kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, scuba diving, kiteboarding, rowing, and sailing along the various rivers and lakes that run through the region. It’s also one of the best places to go whale watching!

City escapists

Tired of the same old hotel amenities? Nothing beats the charming and unique accommodations you’ll be able to find in the Cowichan region. From the ultimate glamping experience in a Yurt to gorgeous bed and breakfasts, you’ll find a comfortable place to relax and enjoy the serenity of slow-paced life in a way that suits your unique tastes.

If you want to connect with the stunning natural surroundings, the region also houses several campsites and offers accommodations that’ll help you live your farmhouse fantasy.

Adventure seekers

Does your ideal vacation involve some adrenaline-pumping action? Then gear up, because the Cowichan region has some of the most thrilling adventures you’ll be talking about for years to come.

Hikers rejoice; your feet will get to experience the wide variety of trails that range from a breathtaking stroll to more extreme terrains. The mountainous trio of Mount Tzouhalem, Mount Prevost, and Maple Mountain will pique any mountain lover’s interest, with the Cowichan River Footpath and Trans Canada Trail being other notable paths to cross.

You can also take it all in on a light stroll down the Kinsol Trestle, one of the tallest free-standing timber rail trestle structures in the world, and one of eight trestles along the Cowichan Valley Trail.

If you’ve got the need for speed, Cowichan has some world-class mountain biking destinations. Spin your wheels through 170 trails that span over 180 kilometres and vary in difficulty — including the new Fairservice Fun trail that’ll take you down Lake Cowichan.

Refined palates

Tickle your tastebuds with the scrumptious Cowichan region food scene, loaded with restaurants boasting farm-to-table delights that showcase the best ingredients from the region. You’ll get to taste the region’s best and keep your belly full, whether you want to dine on one of BC’s most scenic patios or indulge in the fresh fish and seafood.

Love wine? You might be surprised to learn that the Cowichan region is one of the largest wine regions in BC, and has 13 different wineries and a variety of wine tour experiences for you to sip the day away at. If wine isn’t your thing, you can visit BC’s oldest estate cidery and first craft distillery for more fresh, adult sips.

Looking to take a bite or two home with you? You can experience the freshest and highest-quality provisions from one of the over 700 farms located in Cowichan. Not only can you get everything from lavender and honey, to fresh produce, milk, cheese, and ice cream, but some farmers even offer tours and petting farms!

Shop-a-holics

The only thing better than shopping is knowing where your products are coming from, and in Cowichan, your shopping experience isn’t only about the amazing merch, but it’s also a chance to connect with the people behind the things you’re buying.

Whether you’re getting some impeccable jewelry or shopping for a cute and cozy gift, the shops that make up this charming region are brimming with stories and personalities you won’t find at big box stores.

The walkable downtown areas are filled with local retailers who are eager and waiting to strike up some conversation about their local wares. Don’t worry, you can always grab an extra suitcase while you’re there in case you get a little too much!

This is just the start of all the wonder everyone can find in the gorgeous Cowichan region, just waiting to be explored. Found your calling? Get down to earth and book your next vacation in the Cowichan region today.