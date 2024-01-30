Driver clocked going 73 km/h over speed limit on Yellowhead Trail

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says a driver was clocked more than 70 kilometres over the posted speed limit on Yellowhead Trail earlier this month.

EPS says at 8:20 on the morning of January 20, officers observed a sedan travelling at 163 km/h in a marked 90 km/h zone eastbound on Yellowhead Trail near 170 Street.

The car was stopped about 100 metres from a construction zone, where the speed limit dropped to 60 km/h.

The driver was ticketed for not producing his driver’s licence and was issued a mandatory court summons, per the EPS call for service report for the week of January 16 to 22.