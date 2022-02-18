What's open and closed in Edmonton on Family Day

Family Day is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton and others will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Most city services will remain open; however, there are some hour adjustments in place.

Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — on Monday, February 21:

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy Family Day.

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s Family Day showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com

Where:

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP

Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP

Cineplex Manning Town Centre

Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton

Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

Ski hills

There are plenty of stunning ski hills around Edmonton that will be open on Family Day and if you’re willing to put up with the holiday crowds, they’ll make for an ideal day off.

Where:

Snow Valley Ski Hill

Sunridge Ski Area

Rabbit Hill Snow Resort

Edmonton Ski Club

Skating rinks

There are a number of outdoor skating rinks located across the city, and, if the weather permits, they’ll be open to the public on February 21.

Where:

Victoria Park Skating oval

Victoria Park Iceway

The rink near Shelter 2 in William Hawrelak Park

Outdoor skating area at The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

Jackie Parker Park rink

Castle Downs Park rink

Rundle Park outdoor rinks/Iceway

City Hall Plaza skating rink

William Hawrelak Park lake

Tobogganing

Edmontonians will be able to head over to one of the city’s seven designated sledding hills on February 21 to enjoy a fun day on the slopes — for free!

West Edmonton Mall Waterpark

The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday, February 21.

City of Edmonton services

Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All City-operated centres will have their operating hours reduced. Check here for specific locations.

Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open for Family Day, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Edmonton Public Library: Open from 1 to 5 pm on Family Day.

Edmonton Transit: LRT services will operate under Sunday service schedule on Family Day.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on February 21. The Impound Lot will be open from 10 am to 2 pm.