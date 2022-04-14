What's open and closed in Edmonton for the Easter long weekend

Easter long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton and others will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Most City services will remain open; however, there are some hour adjustments in place.

Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — for Easter long weekend 2022.

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy this Easter long weekend.

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s Easter long weekend showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com.

Where:

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP

Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP

Cineplex Manning Town Centre

Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton

Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

West Edmonton Mall Waterpark

The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Friday, April 15 and from 11 am to 6 pm on Easter Sunday, April 17.

City of Edmonton services

Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All City-operated centres will have their operating hours reduced over the long weekend. Check here for specific locations.

Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open for Easter, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Edmonton Public Library: Closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday/Monday.

Edmonton Transit: LRT services will operate under Sunday service schedule on Friday, April 15.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking for Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17. The impound lot will be open from 10 am to 2 pm for Friday, April 15 and will be clsoed Easter Sunday.