The big melt: A 21°C warm-up is on the way for Edmonton today

Though it may feel chilly outside this morning, things are about to dramatically change in Edmonton, with a huge warm-up heading for the city.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting a high of -1°C for later today, which will feel almost tropical compared to this morning’s low of -22°C.

That’s a 21°C difference in just the span of a few hours! Plus, with all the recent snowfall, you can bet that this afternoon’s commute will be extra slushy.

Don’t forget to load up on washer fluid!

Temperatures in Edmonton will continue to improve throughout the week. A high of 4°C is predicted for tomorrow, and double-digit temperatures will hit the city this weekend, with Saturday’s high forecasted to be a balmy 11°C.

Could spring finally be on the way? Perhaps. But knowing Alberta, we’ll likely see at least one more cold snap.

So, prepare for the big melt ahead, as the end of winter could finally be on its way!