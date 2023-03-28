6 train journeys from Edmonton if you're fed up with air travel

When you think of going on a getaway, you probably think to either gas up your tank for a road trip or head down to YEG for a flight. But there’s a third option, one that’s worth checking out.

Travelling by train is slower than flying but can come with more legroom and fewer hassles. Plus, if you are restless, it’s pretty easy to get up from your seat, hit the washroom, grab a coffee from the cafe, and take a little wander before returning to your seat. That kind of behaviour isn’t very welcome (or, truly, possible) 30,000 feet up in the air.

Plus, not only is it a way more comfortable experience overall, but travelling by train allows you to see the world up close in ways you otherwise wouldn’t have access to.

Here are six destinations from Edmonton that are worth your consideration.

Jasper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIA Rail Canada (@viarailcanada)

Next time you think about heading west, why not catch a Via Rail train to Jasper? Sit back and take in the scenery for once!

Duration: 6 hr, 29 min

Cost: $252 roundtrip

Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIA Rail Canada (@viarailcanada)

It’s a long trip from Edmonton to Toronto, but at least you can get some sleep while the train travels toward your destination. Once you get there, however, the world is your oyster. Go international with Amtrak’s Toronto to New York City route, with a stop in the spectacular Niagra Falls.

Duration: Two days, 16 hr, 39 min

Cost: $833.70 roundtrip

Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIA Rail Canada (@viarailcanada)

You certainly won’t forget this incredible journey through the Rocky Mountains to get to Vancouver. Check out the Skyline dome cars on board to get a panoramic view of some of the world’s most amazing scenery.

Duration: One day, 8 hr, 59 min

Cost: $475.65 roundtrip

Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIA Rail Canada (@viarailcanada)

Another long but worthy adventure is a train trip to Montreal. After your trip, you’ll be well rested to explore the historic streets of this major Canadian city.

Duration: Two days, 21 hr, 50 min

Cost: $1,004.85 roundtrip

Winnipeg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIA Rail Canada (@viarailcanada)

The City of Winnipeg has lots to offer, from its rich cultural history to its thriving music and arts scene. Take a train and explore this unique and underrated city.

Duration: One day, 1 hr, 10 min

Cost: $365.40 roundtrip

Prince Rupert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIA Rail Canada (@viarailcanada)

Travel through the stunning Rocky Mountains and arrive in Prince Rupert, a coastal city in northern BC. Once you get there, hop on a ferry and explore the remote rainforest islands of Haida Gwaii.

Duration: Two days, 9 hr, 50 min

Cost: $415.80 roundtrip