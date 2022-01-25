You can go snow tubing for Valentine's Day in Edmonton

Whether you’ve got a Valentine or just plan to kick it with friends, you really can’t go wrong with your V-Day plans if you spend the evening snow tubing.

On Valentine’s Day — which happens to fall on a Monday this year — Sunridge Ski Area in Edmonton is hosting a snow tubing night.

On February 14 from 6 to 8 pm, you can spend the evening on the hill snow tubing while music plays in the background. There are three groomed chutes down one of Sunridge’s main hills, ensuring you can get some decent speed as you whiz down the hill.

The event is all-ages, and families are also welcome, keeping in mind that children must be seven to partake in the tubing and be at least four feet tall.

Valentine’s Day plans can be a lot of pressure, so keep it simple and treat yourself and your loved ones to an evening of fun on the hill. Hopefully it won’t be too cold out!

When: Monday, February 14, 2022

Where: Sunridge Ski Area — 10980 17 Street Northwest

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Tickets: $20, available online