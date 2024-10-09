University of Alberta sees a strong showing in prestigious global ranking

If you’re a student deciding which university to attend next semester, a new global ranking might convince you to stay in Edmonton.

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings were revealed on Wednesday, and the University of Alberta cracked the top 200 globally.

With over 2,000 universities included in the ranking, the THE ranking assesses research-intensive universities across 18 performance indicators, which are divided into five pillars, covering their core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and internationalization.

The U of A placed 116th in the world, down seven points from last year’s ranking, and placed fifth in Canada.

U of A wasn’t the only Canadian university that ranked high globally.

The Canadian institution that came out on top across the country is the University of Toronto. It placed 21st worldwide and first in Canada.

Other Canadian universities that cracked the global top 100 included the University of British Columbia, which placed 41st, and McGill University, which placed 49th.

THE said there was a notable decline in the rankings for Canadian universities this year, with the biggest drivers being its drops in teaching and research reputation.

“Canada has some of the world’s very best universities, with three in the top 50 and eight in the top 200. However, the continued fall of a significant number of Canadian universities is a cause for concern,” said Phil Baty, THE’s chief global affairs officer.

“Alongside the existing downward pressure on ranking positions amid growing global competition comes the introduction of restrictions and caps on the number of international students, which is driving a significant drop in international student recruitment.”

You can view the full ranking here.