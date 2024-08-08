The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival is right around the corner, and we couldn’t be more excited to check out everything this year has to offer.

From August 15 to 24, the festival brings together a diverse group of talented artists from across the globe to showcase an incredible range of performances in a variety of venues across Old Strathcona.

If you’ve never been to the Fringe Festival before, there’s no better time than the present! We’ve put together a list of some of the best ways to make the most of your festival experience.

1. Hit the festival grounds

To begin your Fringe journey, head straight to square one: ATB Park in Old Strathcona. Here, you’ll be greeted by a delightful mix of food vendors, market stalls, artists pitching their shows to festival-goers, live entertainment, boards lined with show posters, and an overall vibrant atmosphere. This lively area will surely get you into the spirit of Fringe.

2. Check out the program guide

With more than 200 shows across over 38 venues, outdoor stages, patios, and vendors, choosing something to check out at Fringe can sometimes feel overwhelming. Luckily, you can pick up an extra-handy festival guide to make things easy. Whether you’re into musical theatre, improv, stand-up comedy, or performance art, you’re sure to find something in the program guide. Find where to purchase yours here.

3. Catch an outdoor show

There’s an incredible lineup of outdoor shows this year that will blow your mind. Outdoor shows are 100% free, but they encourage folks to bring cash to tip the outdoor artists after their performances.

4. Grab something to eat from a food truck

Prepare to be treated to a whole ton of incredible food trucks offering mouthwatering dishes from local restaurants. Check out what’s on the 2024 Fringe menu here.

5. Head to the beer tent

After a delicious meal, take in more of that vibrant festival atmosphere with a beverage under one of the festival’s beer tents. Enjoy some brews from our favourite local spots, such as Sea Change Brewery.

6. Ask a stranger for a show recommendation

Edmontonians sure love the Fringe Festival, and you’re bound to get some exciting and unexpected recommendations from locals while on the festival grounds. Not only is it a fantastic way to meet fellow festival-goers, but it’s also a fun way to take a chance and experience new things!

7. Browse the market stalls

Browse the stalls of the dozens of local makers and vendors on the grounds of ATB Park. You never know what you may walk away with, from art to henna to soaps, candles, and gifts!

8. Watch free performances on ATB Stage

You don’t have to break the bank to have a fantastic time at Fringe. Take a seat at ATB Park and immerse yourself in all of the free and live entertainment. People-watching is always fun, too! It’s a great way to enjoy the festival without spending a fortune.

9. Let an artist pitch you a show

If you want to learn more about the artists who come from all over to perform at the Fringe Festival, there’s no better way than listening to their pitch as to why you should check out their show. Who knows, you might enjoy what they have to offer!

10. Grab a bite to eat in Old Strathcona

Located in the heart of Old Strathcona, Fringe is surrounded by some of the city’s best restaurants and bars. Wander around Whyte Avenue between shows and find something tasty between plays.